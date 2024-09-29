Tensions Soar In Middle East As Iran's Supreme Leader Vows Revenge Over Nasrallah's Killing

TEHRAN: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday, vowed to avenge the death of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in a deadly air strike that killed several people in a busy suburb in Lebanon's capital city Beirut.
Hailing the slained Hezbollah supremo as a fallen hero, the Iranian Supreme Leader assured that Nasrallah's mission of resisting Israeli aggression will be carried forward by his successors.
"(Nasrallah) was not an individual. He was a path and a school of thought and the path will be continued," Ayatollah Khamenei said in a statement read on state television in which he announced five days of mourning in Iran.
Following confirmation of Nasrallah's killing, Iranian media reported that General Abbas Nilforoushan, a deputy commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was also killed "next to Nasrallah" in the Israeli strikes on south Beirut on Friday.
Meanwhile, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was moved to a secure location inside the country with heightened security measures in place as a precautionary measure, according to reports.
As per sources, Iran was in constant touch with Lebanon's Hezbollah and other regional proxy groups to determine the next step after the killing of Nasrallah.
