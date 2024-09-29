Tensions Soar In Middle East As Iran's Supreme Leader Vows Revenge Over Nasrallah's Killing

TEHRAN: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday, vowed to avenge the death of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in a deadly air strike that killed several people in a busy suburb in Lebanon's capital city Beirut.

Hailing the slained Hezbollah supremo as a fallen hero, the Iranian Supreme Leader assured that Nasrallah's mission of resisting Israeli aggression will be carried forward by his successors.

"(Nasrallah) was not an individual. He was a path and a school of thought and the path will be continued," Ayatollah Khamenei said in a statement read on state television in which he announced five days of mourning in Iran.