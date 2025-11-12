Thailand accuses Cambodia for border landmines, suspends Trump-brokered treaty

BANGKOK: Thailand's Army has accused Cambodia for laying new landmines in the contested border territory, claiming the mines caused serious injuries to its soldiers as well as breached a peace agreement overseenby US President Donald Trump that was recently signed between the two countries.

Bangkok Post quoted Thai Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree as saying that forensic officials inspected the landmine explosion site in Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket, on Monday afternoon and found an explosion pit and three more anti-personnel mines nearby. Earlier on Monday, four Thai soldiers sustained injuries after stepping on a landmine while patrolling the border, with one soldier losing his foot, the Thai military said.

Following this, the coutnry's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has suspended implementation of the Thai-Cambodian peace agreement and the planned release of 18 captured Cambodian troops.

"The act shows Cambodia's insincerity in reducing conflict and reflects hostility which violates the jointly signed declaration," Maj Gen Winthai was quoted by the Bangkok Post. (ANI)

