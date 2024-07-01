Thailand: Continuous Rain, Floods Disrupt Flight Services In Phuket Airport

PHUKET: Flight services in Phuket airport were disrupted from 7 AM on June 30 as a result of persistent rain in this tourist island province that caused flooding and brought day-to-day activities to a standstill.

Phuket's airport director informed that around 10 incoming flights had to be diverted to Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports as well as airports in Krabi, Langkawi, Penang and Surat Thani as the runway was not visible to the pilots.

During the same period, four outbound domestic flights could not take off from Phuket airport because they were waiting for passengers on the delayed incoming flights.