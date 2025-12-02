Thailand seeks India’s partnership to combat cross-border cyber scams

BANGKOK: Thailand's Foreign Minister, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, on his first official visit to India, called for deeper cooperation between the two countries to combat a surge in transnational cyber-scam networks and called for urgent coordinated action with India to counter the rapid expansion of cyber-scam syndicates operating along Thailand's borders with Myanmar and Cambodia.

In an interaction with ANI, he highlighted cybercrime, trade expansion, and regional architecture as the centrepieces of Thailand's diplomatic priorities with India.

The minister raised alarm over the rapid spread of cyber-scam operations along Thailand's borders with Myanmar and Cambodia, describing the problem as "becoming more serious."

He revealed that during a recent crackdown on scam syndicates, over 1,000 Indian nationals fled into Thailand, prompting the Thai authorities to provide emergency assistance. Many more, he noted, are believed to be trapped in scam hubs run by criminal networks across the region.

Calling cyber scams a shared threat, he stressed that "Thailand and India will have to work together," adding that broader regional and international cooperation is essential.

Thailand is also proposing an international conference on cybersecurity with a dedicated focus on cyber scams, aimed at boosting intelligence sharing and law-enforcement coordination. "We hope that India can co-host this international conference," he said.

On the economic front, the minister underscored the growing trade relationship between India and Thailand, saying bilateral ties continue to strengthen as both countries pursue an ambitious target of around USD 30 billion in trade in years to come.

He expressed confidence that this goal is within reach, noting both the natural economic "potential that exists" between the two markets and the new imperative to diversify amid US tariff measures affecting both countries.

However, he acknowledged that achieving the target requires focused work on "promotional activities" as well as addressing tariff and non-tariff barriers on both sides. (ANI)

