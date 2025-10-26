Thailand’s Queen Mother Sirikit dies at 93; Nation declares year-long mourning

Thailand’s Queen Mother Sirikit has passed away at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, the Bureau of the Royal Household said. The bureau said on Friday in an official announcement that a team of doctors, who have been overseeing and providing treatment for the Queen Mother’s health at the hospital since September 7, 2019, identified that she was suffering from several illnesses and abnormalities across multiple bodily systems, necessitating continuous medical attention. According to physicians, the Queen Mother contracted a bloodstream infection on October 17, 2025. Despite the physicians’ efforts to provide treatment, her condition gradually deteriorated, and she passed away peacefully at 9:21 p.m. on Friday at the age of 93, Xinhua news agency reported. Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua has directed the relevant bureau to make arrangements for the Queen Mother’s royal funeral, which will be held with the highest honours in accordance with royal traditions. Her remains will be enshrined at the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall, located within the Grand Palace in Bangkok. The king has also issued a decree establishing a one-year mourning period. This period shall apply to members of the Royal Family and officials of the Royal Court, starting from the date of the Queen Mother’s passing. For many Thais, Queen Mother Sirikit will be remembered as a symbol of grace, compassion and national pride. Her death will be marked with reverence in a country where strict lese-majeste laws make criticism of the monarchy, past or present, a criminal offence. From a young princess in Paris to a queen who shaped Thailand’s modern monarchy, Sirikit’s life spanned decades of social, cultural and political change, leaving a legacy that continues to influence the nation. Sirikit was briefly regent, a global style icon, and a royal figure who navigated both ceremonial and political landscapes with care and influence. In her passing, she leaves behind her son, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, known as Rama X, and three daughters. (IANS)

Also Read: China's Influence: Thailand's Political and Economic Spheres Shift