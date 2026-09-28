The Palestine Mission to UN cites S Jaishankar on two-state solution

NEW YORK: The Palestine Mission to the United Nations has highlighted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's speech at the UNGA in which he emphasised the need of durable peace in the Middle East and said a durable and lasting peace requires a two-state solution.

The Palestine Mission to UN posted the video clip of External Affairs Minister's remarks on its X handle.

"Tensions and violence also regrettably continue in West Asia or the Middle East. We strongly believe, that a durable and lasting peace, requires a Two State solution. In the meanwhile, India is contributing to humanitarian assistance, and relief efforts for the Palestinian people," Jaishankar said in his remarks. India has always supported a negotiated two state solution, towards establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine within secure and recognized borders, living side by side in peace with Israel.

India also supports Palestine's membership of the UN. India has strongly condemned the terror attacks on Israel on October 7 2023 and also the loss of civilian lives in the Israel-Hamas conflict, the government told Parliament in August last year.

India extends humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine both bilaterally and through United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

In his remarks at the UNGA, Jaishankar expressed concern over the conflict in Ukraine, now in its fifth year.

"As Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated, endless war must give way now, to an end to war. India supports ongoing initiatives to bring peace. Even as this is underway, there is an urgent need to address the security of seafarers, and supply of food grains and energy. India is prepared to do everything possible, to ameliorate this situation, especially with regard to food and energy security," he said.

"Let us recognize that peace, is not just the absence of war. If the world is subjected to continuous threats and pressures, then we are really living on the edge of an abyss. All it takes is one more step to push us over. Therefore, it is imperative to strengthen stability, security and predictability. These are crucial elements, of the enabling environment for peace. If any of them are undermined, peace will inevitably be weakened. After eight decades of the UN, this should have become our second nature," he added. (ANI)

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