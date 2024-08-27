‘The time for decisive action is now’ Says Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kyiv: Ukraine president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday issued another plea to Western partners to step up their assistance and stated, “The time for decisive action is now,” after Russia launched a “massive” missile and drone attack aimed at energy infrastructure across Ukraine overnight into Monday, CNN reported, citing Ukrainian officials statements.The massive attack killed at least four people and caused power outages in several cities.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a video on X and described the attack as “one of the largest attacks - a combined strike, involving over a hundred missiles of various types and around a hundred ‘Shaheds.’”

“Across Ukraine, we could do much more to protect lives if the aviation of our European neighbours operated in concert with our F-16s and air defence systems. If such unity has proven effective in the Middle East, it must work in Europe too,” the Ukrainian leader stressed.

“Ukraine cannot be constrained in its long-range capabilities when the terrorists face no such limitations,” he said, adding, “America, Britain, France, and our other partners have the power to help us stop this terror. The time for decisive action is now.”

Further, Zelenskyy also slams Russian President Vladimir Putin and stated, “Putin can only act within the limits the world sets for him.” (ANI)

