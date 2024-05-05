The West is waging war against Moscow: Russian Foreign Ministry

Moscow: Western countries are ‘waging a war’ against Russia in Ukraine with the use of foreign weapons, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

The statement comes following British Foreign Secretary David Cameron’s recent visit to Kiev, where the official said on Friday that Ukraine had the right to use British weapons to strike targets within Russian territory, Xinhua news agency reported.

Zakharova said that the Western politician had publicly admitted that “the West is waging an open war against Russia at the hands of Ukrainians”. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said on Friday that Cameron’s words are “another very dangerous statement”.

“These (statements) are examples of a direct escalation of tensions around the Ukrainian war, which can potentially pose a threat to European security,” he said, adding that Moscow is deeply concerned about such escalating rhetoric coming from official representatives. (IANS)

