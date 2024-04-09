‘They wanted to dismantle PTI’, Imran Khan on conspiracy within party ranks

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan voiced concerns on Saturday regarding certain members within his party who he believes want to dismantle the party, The Nation reported.

As rifts widen within the ranks of the PTI, its jailed leader and former PM Imran Khan said, “Some of our people are in touch with his opponent, and they wanted to dismantle the PTI party.”

According to The Nation, Imran made this disclosure while speaking to reporters at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

His revelation follows remarks made by another PTI leader, Shehryar Afridi, just a day earlier, who made similar remarks without naming anyone.

Additionally, Khan remarked, “Who will invest in a country where judges are receiving threats.” To answer another question, the PTI founder vowed to file a case against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman and an alleged approver, Inam Shah for their roles in the Toshakhana reference, as per The Nation.

“Bushra Bibi was sentenced to break me,” he said.

Further, while addressing the alleged rigging in the February 8 general elections, the jailed PTI founder remarked that attempts were being made to control them by “slashing” their mandate.

He also praised judges from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for speaking out against alleged interference by spy agencies in judicial matters.

Regarding the same, Afridi asserted at a public gathering in Kohat that there were some “hypocrites” who were still a part of the Khan-founded party. He further labelled them “snakes” and “hypocrites” who were part of the PTI and whoever betrays the party will be excluded from it. Talking about the “black sheep” within the ranks of the PTI party, Imran said that these people were accusing Bushra Bibi, his wife, of being an American agent. Extending an olive branch to his rivals, Khan said:

“If I can meet [former chief of army staff] General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa twice after he toppled my government, then I can meet anyone.”. “At this time, it is not my issue but Pakistan’s.” About General (retd) Bajwa, the PTI founder said that the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) stabbed him in the back. “I could have de-notified Bajwa,” Imran Khan said, adding that he had shown restraint. He said, “Despite all this, we formed a committee to meet General (retd) Bajwa.”

The PTI leader was of the view that he never wanted a confrontation with the Army. To another query, he said that General (retd) Bajwa and ex-spymaster retired Lt-Gen Faiz Hamid told him about the corruption of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and the Sharif family. “If I quit politics today, everything will be fine,” he claimed. (ANI)

Also Read: ‘No evidence’ of Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi being poisoned: Medical Report

Also Watch: