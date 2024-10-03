Threat Of War Looms Large As Israel Threatens To Strike Iran's Nuclear Facilities

TEL AVIV: The middle east is on the cusp of a wider regional conflict and the recent escalation between arch enemies Israel and Iran has the potential to spiral out of control.

Israel has vowed to hit back hard against Iran in response to a deadly missile attack that involved an estimated 200 missiles fired towards critical infrastructure of the Jewish state.

According to reports, the targets of the Israeli response could be Iran's nuclear sites. Reacting to this development, US President Joe Biden has affirmed his unwavering support for Tel Aviv by saying that Israel has every right to respond.