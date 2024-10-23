Tibetan activist Tsowo Tsering raises concern over China’s illegal sand mining

London: Tsowo Tsering, a Tibetan activist from Tsaruma raised concern over the environmental damage caused by China’s illegal sand mining and called for the restoration of the river ecosystem. On 15 October, Tsowo Tsering, a Tibetan man in his late twenties, shared a video message on his social media account in a desperate measure to reach out to the central Chinese government. The video, which has now been removed, reveals drone footage of numerous vast open pits caused by the mining of sand from the riverbed of his hometown of Tsaruma and ends with a series of appeals to the central government, reported Tibet Watch.

Tsowo’s message is an example of the growing knowledge of young Tibetans that China does have environmental laws, and that they apply in Tibet, the Water Tower of Asia. Showing understanding of China’s power structures, he calls on the Discipline Inspection Commission of Chinese Communist Party to be asked to take action. He warned that “the low cost of violating the law” causes not least, destabilsation of the foundation of housing infrastructure of Tsaruma pastoralists, but also threatens the biodiversity of surrounding region, and exacerbates the water security of Machu and Drichu River.

Tsaruma River is a tributary in the township that goes by the same name. Smaller rivers of the county of Tsaruma Township become tributaries of Machu (Yellow) and Drichu (Yangtse) River, both of which flows into mainland China. The township of Tsaruma (Ch: Chaerma) is located in Chungchu (Ch: Hong yuan) County, Ngawa (Ch: Aba )Tibet Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan Province. (ANI)

