Tibetan identity exhibition draws young monks, students and Himalayan Buddhist community

SHIMLA: A week-long exhibition showcasing Tibetan history, culture, traditions, language, Buddhist heritage and the evolution of Tibetan identity has drawn the attention of young Tibetan monks, students and Buddhist monks from across the Himalayan region at Dorjee Drak Tibetan Buddhist Monastery in Panthaghati, Shimla.

The exhibition is being organised jointly by the Chief Representative Office, Shimla, Dorjee Drak Monastery and Sambhota Tibetan School, Shimla, as part of the Tibetan Identity Preservation and Observance Week. The initiative seeks to create greater awareness about the rich cultural heritage, identity, traditions and historical significance of the Tibetan people while encouraging younger generations and the wider public to understand and appreciate the community's cultural traditions.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla on Wednesday, Chief Representative of the Central Tibetan Administration, Lhakpa Tsering, said the observance has particular significance, as 67 years have passed since the events of 1959, and the Tibetan community is now witnessing the transmission of its identity and heritage across three generations.

"Tibetan Identity Preservation and Observance Day is very important because 67 years have passed since 1959. My parents were the first generation, I am the second generation, and my children are the third generation," Tsering said.

He said preservation of Tibetan identity has become particularly important for communities living outside the major Tibetan settlements, including those in Himachal Pradesh and the Northeast, where the surrounding social environment, language, lifestyle and access to schools can create additional challenges for maintaining traditional practices.

"Day by day, our language, culture and tradition are diminishing," he said, underlining the need to make younger Tibetans aware of their heritage. (ANI)

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