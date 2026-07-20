Tibetan Youth Congress launches global protest against China, begins chain hunger strike

Dharamshala: The Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) on Sunday launched a worldwide chain protest campaign from Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, beginning with a 24-hour chain hunger strike in memory of Tibetan activist Lobga Rangzen and in protest against China’s ‘Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law.’

Former executives of the Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC), along with other Tibetan activists, observed the hunger strike near the main Tibetan temple, Tsuglagkhang, in Dharamshala. According to TYC, the campaign aims to draw international attention to the human rights situation in Tibet through coordinated demonstrations, candlelight vigils, public rallies, awareness campaigns, diplomatic outreach and other non-violent actions across the world.

In a statement, the TYC said the worldwide campaign was launched in memory of Lobga Rangzen, who died following his self-immolation protest outside the United Nations Headquarters in New York on July 2.

“His final protest was an appeal to the conscience of the international community and a reminder that Tibet remains an occupied nation whose people continue to struggle for freedom and independence,” the statement said.

The organisation also rejected China’s ‘Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law’, which it said came into force on July 1.

“A government cannot legislate away the identity of a nation. A policy intended to erase a people’s language, culture, history, and spiritual heritage is not unity. It is state-enforced assimilation,” the statement said.

Speaking to ANI, former TYC president and current Member of Parliament Gonpo Dhundup said that the hunger strike was intended to honour Lobga Rangzen’s sacrifice and continue the Tibetan movement.

“With this hunger strike, we want to pay our tribute, we want to honour the kind of sacrifice which is made by our martyr Lobga Rangzen, and meanwhile, we also want to convey the message to the Chinese Communist Government that the Tibetan people will continue to resist, will continue to fight until our rightful freedom is restored,” he said.

He added, “This whole campaign will continue globally. So for the first month it will be in Dharamshala, then it will be in some other part of the world.”

He further said, “There will be a campaign in Delhi, New York and in different parts of the world.”

Speaking to ANI, former TYC Vice President Lobsang Tsering said the protest was also directed against China’s newly implemented law. (ANI)

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