TikTok CEO Shou Chew grilled by US lawmakers regarding China connections

Washington: TikTok CEO Shou Chew found himself under scrutiny as lawmakers probed into the platform’s ties with China, particularly its parent company ByteDance, and the extent of access granted to the Chinese government, CNN reported.

During the hearing, Arkansas Republican Sen Tom Cotton questioned Chew about his appointment as CEO coinciding with the Chinese Communist Party’s acquisition of a 1 per cent stake in ByteDance’s main Chinese subsidiary.

Chew dismissed any connection, stating, “It’s a coincidence.” Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley also pressed Chew on TikTok’s links to China and its communist party.

In response to Texas Republican Sen Ted Cruz’s inquiry, Chew characterised the 1989 Tiananmen Square incident in Beijing as a “massive protest.” While accurate, Chew’s description omitted the subsequent government crackdown on pro-democracy activists, a dark chapter that is heavily censored on the Chinese internet today.

Under further questioning by Sen Cotton, Chew conceded, referring to the event as “a massacre.” Despite Chew’s acknowledgment, he had previously assured Congress that TikTok permits content related to Tiananmen Square, emphasising that the platform does not operate within China. However, ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, distributes a similar app called Douyin within China.

The intense questioning reflects growing concerns among lawmakers about the potential influence of the Chinese government on TikTok’s operations and content policies. (ANI)

