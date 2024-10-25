‘Today our fight is not just for our land, but for our dignity’: BNM Germany President Shar Hassan

Berlin: Shar Hassan, President of the Baloch National Movement (BNM) Germany Chapter, has urged support from the international community to voice against the injustice faced by the Baloch nation at an event in Leipzig, Germany, as per a statement by the BNM.

Hassan emphasised on Baloch nation’s struggle for freedom and self-determination and raised concerns over human rights violations done by Pakistan armed forces against the Baloch people, as reported by BNM.

During the event, Shar Hassan said, “Today, our fight is not just for our land, but for our dignity, culture, and identity, which have been systematically erased for decades. In this struggle, we are not alone. The international solidarity we witness, like today’s gathering, strengthens our movement and sends a clear message: the world is watching. We call on the global community to not only hear our cries for justice but to actively stand with us in our fight for a free Balochistan.”

The Leipzig event was attended by various groups of individuals, focusing on protests that took place in Balochistan which violated the freedom of the Baloch people. The event also highlighted the role of women in the protest.

Hassan called out the global community to raise awareness against the atrocities faced by the people of Balochistan and take firm action against such injustice.

Balochistan is facing issues like enforced disappearances by the Pakistan armed forces. They are struggling for autonomy and rights over local resources but the Pakistan state has used different tactics to repress the peaceful protest. Recently hundreds of enforced disappearances have been reported from Baluchistan.

Later in the event, participants addressed numerous questions to the speaker, focusing on the history of the Baloch struggle and the problems faced by the movement in the present scenario. They also discussed the possibility of international support on the Baloch issue. (ANI)

