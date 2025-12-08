Top US official Hooker to visit India, hold crucial talks with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

WASHINGTON: US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker will be on a visit to India from December 7-11, during which she is scheduled to meet Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials and discuss regional security, economic cooperation, and shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific.

Apart from New Delhi, Hooker will also travel to Bengaluru, where she will visit the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and meet leaders from India’s dynamic space, energy, and technology sectors to promote innovation in US-India research partnerships and to explore opportunities for expanded cooperation, according to the statement released by the US Embassy and Consulates in India.

In a statement, the US Embassy and Consulates in India stated, “Under Secretary Hooker’s visit will focus on advancing the US-India strategic partnership, deepening economic and commercial ties, including increasing American exports, and fostering collaboration in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and space exploration.”

According to the statement, Hooker’s visit marks another step forward in advancing US President Donald Trump’s priorities for a strong bilateral partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (IANS)

