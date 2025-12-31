Torkham border closure leaves Daily-Wage workers and porters in acute financial distress

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Numerous daily-wage workers and porters around the Torkham border are facing acute financial distress following the prolonged closure of the key crossing point, which has stripped them of their primary source of income, Dawn reported. The shutdown, driven by unresolved border security and terrorism-related concerns, has left thousands of labourers jobless and struggling to meet basic needs.

With no clear timeline for reopening, many affected workers have begun migrating to Punjab and Sindh in search of employment, while others are surviving on borrowed money from relatives and friends. The economic strain has forced several families to withdraw their children from school, compounding their hardship. Disturbingly, some unemployed porters have reportedly turned to drug use as a means of coping with mounting psychological stress.

Mansoor Ali, a 24-year-old labourer, said poverty forced him to abandon his FSc computer science studies midway and take up work transporting luggage for Afghan and Pakistani travellers at the border. Married just eight months ago, Mansoor described enduring sleepless nights and deep anxiety since losing his job due to the border closure. He added that both Pakistani and Afghan authorities have largely ignored the financial plight of workers like him. Despite his desire to resume his education and build a career in computer science, financial constraints have made his aspirations unattainable. He has already borrowed thousands of rupees to support his family's daily expenses, according to Dawn.

Farman Ali Shinwari, a representative of the Torkham Labourers and Porters Association, warned that prolonged unemployment could push frustrated youth towards extremist groups seeking to exploit vulnerable individuals. He also noted a rise in family and property disputes as idle youth remain confined to their homes. "There is also concern that some young tribesmen may turn to drug trafficking, as narcotics dealers offer lucrative incentives," he said.

The difficulties faced by these mostly unskilled workers date back to 2016, when Pakistan introduced mandatory visa requirements for cross-border travel. Around 8,000 local and Afghan labourers have since sought relaxed movement rules. However, most Afghan workers remain stranded, while local labourers struggle to afford passports and visas. According to Israr Shinwari, head of a local youth organisation, the number of active workers has fallen to about 2,000, including over 100 persons with disabilities, with little employment support available. (ANI)

