Tragedy in Qatar: Military helicopter crash leaves 7 dead

Doha: All seven individuals onboard a Qatari Armed Forces helicopter that crashed during a training mission earlier today have been confirmed dead, including one Turkish soldier and two personnel from Turkish defence company Aselsan. According to a statement issued by the Turkish Ministyr of Defence, search and rescue operations were launched immediately after the crash, leading to the recovery of the wreckage and the bodies of those onboard. The ministry confirmed that the victims included four personnel from the Qatari Armed Forces, one member of the Turkish Armed Forces, and two technicians from Aselsan, adding that the exact cause of the accident would be determined following a detailed investigation by Qatari authorities. “Search and rescue operations were immediately launched, and the wreckage of the helicopter and the bodies of our martyrs were recovered. Four Qatari Armed Forces personnel, one Turkish Armed Forces personnel, and two ASELSAN technicians on board the helicopter were martyred in the accident. The exact cause of the accident will be determined by the Qatari authorities following an investigation,” the Turkish Defence Ministry stated. (ANI)

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