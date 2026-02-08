Transnational campaign led by Bangladeshi online activists triggered violence in Dhaka: Report

Dhaka: A transnational campaign led by two Bangladeshi online activists based in the United States and France sparked violent attacks on major media houses and cultural institutions in Bangladesh recently, exposing the dangers of online incitement across borders.

Journalists and observers warn that this marks one of the first instances where social media platforms from across borders were used to orchestrate mass violence in Bangladesh, raising concerns over platform accountability and the government's ability to counter remote, algorithm-driven mob mobilization, a report stated.

"Late on December 18, 2025, Elias Hossain, an activist and former journalist in Jackson Heights, New York, posted on Facebook: 'Let not a single brick of Prothom Alo remain.' The post was broadcast to more than 2.2 million followers of Hossain, amplified by Facebook's verification badge and shared rapidly across WhatsApp, Instagram, and other Facebook pages," a report in the 'Northeast News' detailed.

"Within hours, crowds gathered outside the Dhaka office of Prothom Alo, vandalizing the building. Hossain, with collaborator Pinaki Bhattacharya in Paris, simultaneously directed attacks on 'The Daily Star' and other institutions, including Chhayanaut and Udichi. Social media amplified their messages to millions, mobilizing mobs in real time," the report added. (IANS)

