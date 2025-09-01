Trump administration pushes to restore Pentagon’s name as ‘Department of War’

WASHINGTON: The White House is moving ahead with plans to rebrand the Pentagon, confirming that the Department of Defence will be renamed the Department of War, according to multiple local media reports. The Department of War, originally established by Congress in August 1789, was tasked with overseeing the nation's military operations and maintaining its armed forces. Following World War II, it was briefly renamed the National Military Establishment before adopting its current title, the Department of Defence. White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly told Fox News that the change is part of a broader effort to restore what the administration sees as traditional military priorities. "As President Trump said, our military should be focused on offence -- not just defence -- which is why he has prioritised warfighters at the Pentagon instead of DEI and woke ideology," Kelly said in a written statement. (IANS)

Also Read: US court strikes down Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, relief likely for India

Also Watch: