Trump Calls Iran a ‘Failed Nation,’ Accuses Tehran of Killing Over 100,000 Protesters

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) termed Iran a "failed nation" and called for its leadership to be tried for war crimes, alleging that Iranian authorities have killed over 100,000 protesters.

Writing on Truth Social, President Trump relaunched a scathing critique of Tehran's economic, political, and military standing.

"Iran is officially a Failed Nation. IT IS DEAD! They have no Navy, they have no Air Force, they have no currency, they are not paying their soldiers or police, Inflation is at 300%, and their leadership is in total disarray and incapable of properly representing the country," Trump wrote. Continuing his statement, Trump alleged that Tehran relies on disinformation and force to maintain control over its populace, citing the "killing of protestors" in the Islamic Republic.

"The only thing they have is FAKE NEWS from the USA, a willingness to kill their protesters (now over 100,000 people dead. They must be tried for war crimes against humanity!), and a good line of "BULLSHIT." Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he added.

Earlier in the day, Trump reiterated his stance that Iran "cannot have a nuclear weapon", asserting that Tehran would use such a weapon against Israel and could pose a wider threat to the Middle East, Europe and the United States. (ANI)

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