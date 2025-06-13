Trump confirms US pullout from Middle East amid tensions with Iran

Washington: The White House has decided to pull some American personnel from several Middle Eastern countries, citing growing regional tensions amid the halt in the nuclear talks between the US and Iran.

US President Donald Trump addressed the matter directly, stating that the decision was made as a precautionary step due to the area becoming potentially “dangerous.”

When asked if he was planning to pull out the troops from Middle Eastern nations, Trump told the media, “They (US personnel) are being moved out because it could be a dangerous place, and we will see what happens...We have given notice to move out.”

Responding to a question on whether steps could be taken to de-escalate tensions, the President reiterated his firm stance on Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

“They can’t have a nuclear weapon. Very simple. They can’t have a nuclear weapon. We’re not going to allow that,” he said, in reference to Iran.

Trump’s comments come on the heels of reports indicating that the United States is preparing for a partial evacuation of its embassy in Iraq.

“Based on our latest analysis, we decided to reduce the footprint of our mission in Iraq,” the State Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We are constantly assessing the appropriate personnel posture at all our embassies,” it added.

Also on Wednesday, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth approved the voluntary departure of US military dependents from the Middle East.

The security risks leading to the ordered departure from Iraq are not immediately clear.

Adding to the pressure, US Senator Tom Cotton from Arkansas stated on Thursday that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth had confirmed intelligence indicating Iran was actively pursuing the development of a nuclear weapon.

The claim comes amid a prolonged deadlock in talks between Washington and Tehran over reviving the nuclear agreement. (IANS)

