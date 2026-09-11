Trump Frames Midterms as Referendum on His Agenda, Urges Voters to Keep GOP in Power

Washington: US President Donald Trump has described the November congressional elections as a defining choice between continuing his administration's agenda and returning power to Democrats.

Addressing a special Republican National Committee convention in Dallas, Trump urged voters to elect Republican majorities in the House and Senate, calling the election a referendum on his first 19 months back in office.

Trump credited Republicans with reducing illegal immigration and violent crime, boosting private-sector jobs and energy production, and delivering tax cuts. He claimed the US now has the "strongest and most secure border" in its history.

He accused Democrats of opposing tax breaks on tips, overtime and Social Security, warning they would reverse the measures if they regain control of Congress.

Outlining his priorities for the next Congress, Trump pledged to make his tax cuts permanent and advance his proposed "Great Healthcare plan". He said government payments to major insurers would instead go directly to people buying healthcare.

He also promised to end surprise medical bills, require hospitals and insurers to publish prices clearly, and make prescription drug pricing agreements permanent.

On other issues, Trump proposed legislation to prevent a future president from reopening the border, mandatory photo ID and proof of citizenship for voting, and an end to cashless bail. He also called for the death penalty for large-scale drug dealers, human traffickers and those convicted of murdering law enforcement officers. (IANS)

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