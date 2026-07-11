Trump & Netanyahu discuss ‘American moves in the Gulf’ following fresh US’ strikes in Iran

JERUSALEM: Following recent US strikes in Iran, President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) updated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on fresh American “moves in the Gulf.”

According to a post shared on X by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, an additional conversation took place between the two leaders this evening, during which continued coordination between both countries across various sectors was established.

“President Trump updated the Prime Minister on American moves in the Gulf. The Prime Minister, on his part, raised the severity of the statements made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his people against the existence of the State of Israel, as well as the need for security zones along Israel’s borders,” the statement from the Israeli PMO read.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Thursday claimed it had struck the US Al-Azraq air base in northern Jordan with 10 ballistic missiles on what it described as an “enemy command and control centre in West Asia” in retaliatory strikes in response to a recent attack on Tehran by Washington.

According to a statement carried by Iran’s state broadcaster, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the IRGC said the missile strikes marked the “second phase” of its response to what it described as aggression by the United States.

“At 2:20 pm today, IRGC aerospace fighters destroyed the enemy’s command and control centre in West Asia and the enemy air base in Al-Azraq, Jordan, with 10 ballistic missiles,” the statement read.

The IRGC warned that further US military action would trigger additional attacks on American bases in the region.”If the US terrorist army repeats its aggression, other US bases in the region will not be safe from our heavy fire,” the statement carried by IRIB added.

The statement further stated that Iran had previously warned that repeated attacks would lead to an expansion of its military response. (ANI)

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