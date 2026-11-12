Trump Proposal to End H-1B Grace Period Sparks 31,000 Public Comments

WASHINGTON: A Trump administration proposal to eliminate the 60-day grace period that allows laid-off H-1B visa holders to find new jobs in the United States has drawn more than 31,000 public comments, as the deadline for submissions approached.

The proposal, which could have major consequences for Indian professionals working in America, had received 31,383 posted comments by Tuesday night (local time). The number had risen from about 27,000 on November 2 to 30,382 early Tuesday, reflecting growing public engagement with one of the administration's latest immigration proposals.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published the proposed rule on September 11. It seeks to remove a regulation allowing certain foreign workers up to 60 days after losing their jobs to secure new employment, change immigration status or prepare to leave the country.

The provision covers H-1B workers and several other temporary visa categories, including L-1, O-1 and TN. Their dependants are also covered. Under existing rules, eligible workers can remain for up to 60 days after employment ends, or until their authorised stay expires, whichever comes first.

If the proposal takes effect, workers who lose their jobs would no longer receive this discretionary protection. They would generally have to leave the United States unless otherwise authorised to remain. DHS argues that immigration status should remain directly linked to the employment for which a foreign worker was admitted. (IANS)