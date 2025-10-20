Trump says Colombia 'narcoterrorists' found in submarine destroyed by US to be repatriated

WASHINGTON DC: US President Donald Trump said that two surviving "narcoterrorists" from a semi-submersible vessel destroyed by the US military in the Caribbean will be sent to their home countries of Ecuador and Colombia, Al Jazeera reported.

"It was my great honor to destroy a very large DRUG-CARRYING SUBMARINE that was navigating towards the United States on a well-known narcotrafficking transit route," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday. He said that US intelligence has confirmed the vessel was carrying fentanyl and other narcotics. The vessel was targeted on Thursday in what Trump described as a strike aimed at disrupting a major drug trafficking route.

Two crew members were killed, he said, while two others survived and were airlifted by US forces in a helicopter rescue operation to a nearby US Navy warship. The US military held the survivors on board at least until Friday evening, as per Al Jazeera.

The press office for Ecuador's government said it was not aware of the plans for repatriation. There was no immediate comment from Colombian authorities. (ANI)

