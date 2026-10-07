Trump Warns Iran of Severe Consequences Amid Security Threats, Open to Talks

WASHINGTON, DC: United States President Donald Trump issued a stern warning that Tehran would “suffer greatly” if found responsible for security threats that prompted Washington to relocate military aircraft from Britain, whilst simultaneously affirming that he remained receptive to direct talks with Iranian leadership.

Addressing journalists prior to his departure aboard Marine One, President Trump responded to queries concerning Middle Eastern tensions, energy markets, US bomber repositioning, and an incident involving Flydubai.

When questioned regarding whether a specific threat triggered the decision to withdraw bombers from British soil, President Trump verified that threats had indeed been received. He remarked, “Yeah, I think we can say that. I mean, they didn't fly out by accident, yeah.”

Elaborating further, President Trump stated, “No, but there were some threats and, rather than tempting the enemy, we'll capture the enemy and beat the enemy. But why should we leave them there? So, we moved them around a little bit, not very far.”

Although initial inquiries did not immediately pinpoint the source of the danger, subsequent questioning probed whether combat drones might have been introduced into Britain, prompting the tactical repositioning. In response, President Trump stated, “I can't tell you that but if they did, they'll suffer greatly.” The US leader subsequently revealed that American intelligence had identified those accountable for the security warnings. (ANI)

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