Shenzhen: The leaders of the United States, China and Russia held their first-ever trilateral summit in Shenzhen on Thursday to discuss key international security issues, with US President Donald Trump calling for cooperation among the three major powers to reduce nuclear weapons and prevent proliferation.

Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for the three-way summit on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit at the Kylin Villa in Shenzhen. Trump had expressed his intention to discuss nuclear arms reductions and other major international issues at the three-way summit, Yonhap News Agency reported. In his opening remarks, Trump emphasised the responsibility of the three countries to work together on major international security issues. "As presidents of three of the world's largest countries, we have a special responsibility to maintain open, respectful and productive dialogue on issues impacting not just our people but the entire planet," Trump said.

Trump highlighted the three countries' nuclear arsenals, stressing their potential role in reducing the number of nuclear weapons worldwide. "As the world's three largest nuclear powers by far, the United States, Russia and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth, and also to lessen the risk that those weapons will ever be used," he said. Trump acknowledged the difficulties of nuclear disarmament, noting that countries possessing nuclear weapons face difficulties in giving them up. "It's very hard to give them up as a leader of a country," he said.

Xi emphasised the importance of peaceful relations among major powers, saying cooperation would contribute to global stability while confrontation could lead to chaos, according to China's official Xinhua News Agency.

"History is the best textbook," Xi was quoted as telling his US and Russian counterparts. "We must remember history, and learn from it to shape the future." Putin proposed discussing global and regional economic relations, as well as energy security, during the trilateral meeting, according to Russia's Tass news agency. (IANS)