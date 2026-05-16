Trump-Xi summit highlights cooperation, lacks breakthroughs on key fault lines

BEIJING: US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping projected a cordial and cooperative tone during their summit in Beijing, raising cautious optimism about US-China relations despite deep disagreements over trade, Taiwan and security issues.

The leaders exchanged warm remarks and emphasized continued dialogue, with plans for several more meetings this year, including Xi’s expected visit to Washington in September. Trump said both leaders had historically resolved problems through direct communication and expressed confidence in a “fantastic future together.” Xi responded that China and the United States should act as “partners, not rivals,” stressing that both countries benefit from cooperation and lose from confrontation.

The summit took place at Zhongnanhai, the leadership compound where former US President Richard Nixon met Chinese leader Mao Zedong in 1972, symbolizing past diplomatic breakthroughs.

Despite the positive atmosphere, major disputes remained unresolved. Taiwan continued to be a key flashpoint. Xi warned that mishandling the Taiwan issue could lead to “clashes” or even conflict between the two countries. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated that stability in the Taiwan Strait was essential and said forced changes to the status quo were not in anyone’s interest.

On Iran, both sides agreed that Tehran should never obtain nuclear weapons and that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open for global energy supplies. Trump said Xi offered to help reduce tensions involving Iran, though disagreements persisted over China’s continued purchases of Iranian oil, which Washington opposes as part of its pressure campaign on Tehran.

Trade discussions produced limited concrete results. Trump claimed the two sides reached “fantastic” trade agreements, including Chinese commitments to buy US soybeans, oil, liquefied natural gas and 200 Boeing aircraft. However, no details were provided on extending the temporary trade truce that is due to expire later this year.

The summit also touched on broader security concerns, including North Korea and China’s rapidly expanding nuclear arsenal, though no major announcements were made. US officials remain concerned about China’s growing stockpile of nuclear warheads and Trump has expressed interest in negotiating a new arms control agreement involving Beijing. (IANS)

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