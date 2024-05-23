Turkey grants visa exemption to Romanian citizens: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey has launched a passport-free policy for Romanian citizens, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. Turkey will allow Romanian citizens to enter its borders with their IDs, said Erdogan on Tuesday at a joint press conference with visiting Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu. “We believe that our human relations will improve this way,” the Turkish President added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report. On Tuesday, Erdogan and Ciolacu attended the Turkey-Romania High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting in Ankara. Erdogan said that the Turkey-Romania bilateral trade volume exceeded $10 billion for two consecutive years, adding that the goal is $15 billion. Ciolacu, for his part, thanked Erdogan for the decision to grant visa exemption to Romanian citizens for their tourist trips and transit to Turkey. In a post released on the social platform of X, the Romanian Prime Minister said his government will consolidate its role as a key partner of Turkey in major fields and further facilitate the dialogue on Turkey’s accession to the European Union. During his strip, Romania and Turkey signed six important agreements covering cooperation in various fields, including cooperation in tourism, urbanism, and training of police forces. (IANS)

