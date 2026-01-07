Two Hindu men killed in separate incidents in Bangladesh within 24 hours

Dhaka: Two Hindu men were killed in separate incidents within a 24-hour period in Bangladesh, as violence against religious minorities, particularly the Hindu community, continues to rise, according to local media reports. The first victim, identified as 40-year-old Sarat Chakraborty Mani, was fatally attacked in Narsingdi district on Monday night, in Dhaka, with sharp weapons allegedly by an extremist armed religious group. Citing local residents and eyewitnesses, Bangladeshi weekly Blitz reported that Mani was running his grocery shop at Charsindur Bazaar in Palash Upazila of Narsingdi when unidentified assailants suddenly attacked him with sharp weapons. He was critically injured and succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital. In the second incident, a Hindu businessman was shot dead in public in Monirampur Upazila of Jashore district. The deceased, identified as 38-year-old Rana Pratap Bairagi, owned an ice manufacturing factory in Kapalia Bazar, Monirampur, and also served as the acting editor of Bangladeshi newspaper ‘Dainik BD Khobor’ published from Narail. The incident occurred at Kopalia Bazar in the upazila on Monday evening. Citing local residents and police, Bangladeshi Bengali daily Prothom Alo reported that three assailants arrived on a motorcycle around 5:45 pm on Monday, called Rana out of his ice factory, took him to a nearby lane, and fatally shot him in the head at close range before they fled. (IANS)

