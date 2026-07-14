Typhoon Bavi and monsoon kill 18 in Philippines, 12 missing as floods and landslides hit 562,000 people

MANILA: The death toll from the combined effects of Typhoon Bavi and the enhanced southwest monsoon has risen to 18, while 12 people remain missing, according to the Philippine Office of Civil Defence (OCD).

Most of the deaths were caused by landslides and drowning, while the severe weather has affected about 562,000 people across the country, according to the OCD on Sunday (local time).

According to local media reports, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Typhoon Bavi has enhanced the southwest monsoon and will continue to bring heavy rains to several areas, raising the risk of flooding and landslides.

Authorities have deployed search and rescue teams and continued post-disaster response operations in affected areas, while the Philippine Coast Guard reported hundreds of stranded passengers at seaports due to rough sea conditions, reports Xinhua news agency. (IANS)

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