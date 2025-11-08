Typhoon Kalmaegi Leaves Five Dead in Central Vietnam

HANOI: Typhoon Kalmaegi has left at least five people dead and six others injured in central Vietnam, local daily Lao Dong reported on Friday.

Three of the fatalities were recorded in Dak Lak province, while the other two were in Gia Lai province.

According to preliminary reports from local authorities, 52 houses collapsed and 2,593 others were damaged across the region.

Local authorities are continuing to assess the damage and carry out recovery efforts.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Environment said the typhoon weakened into a tropical depression early Friday morning before further dissipating into a low-pressure area over southern Laos, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Thursday, Typhoon Kalmaegi had made landfall in central Vietnam bringing torrential rains and powerful winds that caused widespread damage, local media outlet VNExpress had reported. The typhoon had uprooted trees, damaged roofs, and shattered glass windows of buildings in several localities. Power outages were reported across large areas of several provinces, affecting hundreds of thousands of households.

Local authorities had said rescue teams had received numerous emergency calls from residents reporting roof collapses and flooding, while strong winds had hindered immediate response efforts. (IANS)

