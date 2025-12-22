UAE pledges $15M with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to aid Sudan conflict victims

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Aid Agency has signed a cooperation agreement with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to support the delivery of urgent humanitarian and relief aid to the Sudanese people impacted by the repercussions of the ongoing conflict in the country. According to the agreement the Agency will provide a total of US$15 million for the implementation of the project “Protection and Assistance for People Affected by the Conflict in Sudan”, which is scheduled to begin on 1st January 2026 and continue until the end of the year. The project is aimed at strengthening humanitarian response efforts for displaced people and those impacted by the conflict in Sudan, by providing life-saving measures, including protection,shelter, healthcare, and education. Rashid Al Shamsi, Executive Director of Logistics Support at the UAE Aid Agency, and Dr. Khaled Khalifa, UNHCR Senior Advisor and Representative to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, signed the agreement, in the presence of Dr. Tareq Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency. (ANI/WAM)

