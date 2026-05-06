UAE says air defences intercept missile, drone attacks originating from Iran

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday that the country’s air defences are currently dealing with missile and drone attacks, which the Ministry of Defence said originated from Iran. Sharing the details in a post on X, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that the sounds heard in scattered areas of the country were the result of the UAE’s air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones. “UAE Air Defence systems are actively engaging with missiles and UAV threats MOD asserts that the sounds heard across the country are the result of ongoing engaging operations of missiles and UAV’s”, the post added. The UAE’s Ministry of Defence also reported the detection of “four cruise missiles launched from Iran” were aimed at multiple locations across the country. (ANI)

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