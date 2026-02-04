UK imposes new sanctions on Iranian officials

London: Britain imposed another package of sanctions against ten individuals and an organization, blaming their role in dealing with the recent unrest in Iran, according to a statement by the country's foreign office.

Those sanctioned include Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, Police Chief in Lorestan Province Mohammad Reza Hashemifar, Public Security Police Chief Seyed Majid Feiz Jafari, Commander of Fars Province in Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Yadollah Bouali, as well as several other military and judicial personnel, according to the statement.

Britain has already imposed more than 550 relevant sanctions on Iranian individuals and organizations, including the IRGC in its entirety, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting the statement. The move came after similar measures taken in recent days by the United States and the European Union. Since late December, weeks of protests over the sharp depreciation of the rial swept cities across Iran. The demonstrations, initially peaceful, escalated into clashes that caused casualties and damage to public property, including mosques, government buildings, and banks.

"The Iranian people have shown extreme courage in the face of brutality and repression over recent weeks simply for exercising their right to peaceful protest," said UK Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper.

"The reports and shocking scenes of violence that have been seen around the world are horrific," Cooper said, adding that this package of sanctions seeks to hold Iran's authorities "to account" for the crackdown.

Tehran has blamed the unrest on the United States and Israel. In response to an anti-Iran resolution adopted by the European Parliament, Iran condemned it as "meddlesome." (IANS)

