UK lawmakers highlight political violence, election risks in Bangladesh

LONDON: An event hosted by a UK Parliamentarian drew attention to the alarming rise of political and religious violence and growing threats to democracy in Bangladesh. UK Conservative Party MP Bob Blackman hosted the event, which was attended by the Bangladesh Unity Forum, and Doughty Street Chambers barristers, according to the Awami League. During the event, the parliamentarians, lawyers, and activists discussed what they described as an “assault on participatory democracy” ahead of the February 2026 elections in Bangladesh following the “unlawful ban” on the Awami League. They emphasized the importance of “free, fair, and all-inclusive elections” in the country. They warned that the upcoming election would “lack constitutional legitimacy and disenfranchise millions of ordinary Bangladeshis if the Awami League is not allowed to participate”. The speakers further criticized the “lack of due process” during the proceedings against former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the country’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), accusing the authorities of weaponizing the judiciary as a tool of “political oppression”. UK barristers have filed communications to the International Criminal Court and UN Special Rapporteurs raising concerns over a surge in “retaliatory violence, extrajudicial executions, arbitrary detentions, and the abuse of fair trial rights” in Bangladesh. (IANS)

