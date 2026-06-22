UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer may possibly resign on Monday: Report

London: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to resign on Monday and is reportedly preparing to present a timetable for an orderly departure from Downing Street, British media reports said.

Starmer, who has long insisted he would fight any challenge to his leadership, now recognises his position is untenable after speaking with his government ministers, party funders, and trade union leaders over the past two days, the Observer reported.

Starmer “has come up hard against the reality that the support isn’t there”, the daily cited a source as telling it. “The truth is, everyone knows this is no longer a sustainable proposition. There’s a sadness to it all, of course, but sometimes there’s just an inevitability in politics and as Boris Johnson said: ‘When the herd moves, it moves’.”

The number of MPs supporting rival Andy Burnham for the Labour leadership has increased after his triumphant victory in the Makerfield by-election last week, Italian news agency Adnkronos reported.

Earlier in the morning, British Trade Secretary Peter Kyle told Sky News that Starmer was spending the weekend “reflecting on the political realities” he faces. Speaking on behalf of the government, Kyle refused to offer guidance on the Prime Minister’s plans or what he himself would suggest to him. Asked if Starmer truly intended to resign on Monday, Kyle replied that he had no reason to believe so, adding that the Labour leader would reflect on “what it means to put the country first at a time like this”. (IANS)

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