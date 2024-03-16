UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak rules out UK general election on May 2

London: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that there will not be a general election on May 2, ending months-long speculation that he would call an early election.

Sunak made the statement when talking to ITV News on Thursday. Previously, he said an election would be held in the second half of this year but didn’t rule out an election in May, Xinhua news agency reported.

“In several weeks’ time, we’ve got elections for police and crime commissioners, for local councils, for mayors across the country,” he said.

The UK local elections are due to take place on May 2. Asked if there would also be a general election at the same time, the Prime Minister said, “There won’t be a general election on that day.” By UK’s law, the last possible date for a general election is by the end of January 2025. The ruling Conservative Party has been lagging behind its main opposition Labour Party in the polls, with some Tory lawmakers rooting for an early election to keep the situation from worsening, and others advising election in the second half of the year to give the party more time to improve economy and win voter support. (IANS)

