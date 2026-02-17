UK to tighten Online Safety Act rules on AI chatbots to curb illegal content

LONDON: The UK Government announced a crackdown on vile illegal content created by Artificial Intelligence, saying it will move swiftly to close a legal loophole and force all AI chatbot providers to comply with illegal content duties under the "Online Safety Act" or face consequences for breaking the law.

The government said the move will ensure the Act keeps pace with rapidly evolving online harms, particularly those affecting children.

In a statement on Sunday, the UK Prime Minister's Office said the upcoming children's digital wellbeing consultation will confront the full range of risks young people face online, which includes examining restrictions on children's use of AI chatbots, as well as options to age-restrict or limit children's VPN use where it undermines safety protections, and reviewing the age of digital consent.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer told parents and young people later in the day that "no platform gets a free pass," as his government takes immediate steps to make the online world safer for children navigating a fast-changing digital landscape shaped by powerful platforms and addictive technologies.

"As a dad of two teenagers, I know the challenges and the worries that parents face making sure their kids are safe online. Technology is moving really fast, and the law has got to keep up. With my government, Britain will be a leader not a follower when it comes to online safety. The action we took on Grok sent a clear message that no platform gets a free pass," the UK PM said. (ANI)

