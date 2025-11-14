UKPNP Chairman Shaukat Ali Kashmiri to lead Kashmir conference at UK Parliament

GENEVA: United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) exiled Chairman Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri concluded his month-long visit to the US. According to a post by UKPNP spokesperson Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, during the visit, Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri met with policy institutions, think tanks, human rights organisations, diaspora representatives, media professionals and party members.

The UKPNP spokesperson stated that the visit was a major step forward in the party's mission to raise international awareness about the political and human rights situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

He added that the UKPNP leadership has been consistently engaging with lawmakers, civil society and human rights platforms to advocate for a peaceful and negotiated settlement of the Kashmir issue.

In his post, Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan congratulated Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri on a "historic and successful visit" and said that both leaders held extensive discussions on the outcomes of the US tour, the prevailing situation in PoJK and the party's future strategies. (ANI)

