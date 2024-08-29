Ukraine claims seizure of 100 settlements in Russia: Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky

Kyiv: Ukrainian troops have seized 100 settlements in Russia since they broke into bordering Russia’s Kursk region on August 6, Oleksandr Syrsky, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said.

“We continue to advance forward, inflicting significant losses on the Russian troops in manpower and equipment,” Syrsky was cited as saying by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Tuesday.

According to Syrsky, Russia has redeployed about 30,000 troops from other areas to the Kursk region and is now trying to form “a defensive ring” around the Ukrainian forces, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defence Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that its Akhmat special forces had carried out a reconnaissance operation, securing a commanding height in the Sudzha district in the Kursk region, previously held by Ukraine. The height was located 400-500 metres away from Ukrainian forward positions. The Russian troops can now monitor Ukrainian military movements, TASS reported citing a source at the scene. Syrsky said that Ukraine launched an operation in Kursk with the aim of creating a buffer zone to prevent shelling in Ukraine’s adjacent Sumy region, adding that his troops continue to advance and have captured 594 Russian servicemen. (IANS)

