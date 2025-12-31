Ukraine FM Andrii Sybiha slams Russia over alleged attack on Putin residence

Kyiv: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Tuesday strongly rejected Russia's claims of an alleged attack on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing Moscow of fabricating the incident and spreading disinformation.

In a statement on X, Sybiha said that nearly a day after making the allegations, Russia had failed to provide any credible evidence, noting that Moscow would not be able to do so either.

"Almost a day passed and Russia still hasn't provided any plausible evidence to its accusations of Ukraine's alleged "attack on Putin's residence." And they won't. Because there's none. No such attack happened," he stated.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister also expressed disappointment over reactions from some countries which voiced concern over the alleged attack, including Pakistan, noting that no similar reactions were issued when a Russian missile struck a Ukrainian government building on September 7, 2025.

Accusing Moscow of a long-standing pattern of false claims, Sybiha said misinformation was a "signature tactic" of Russia, recalling that Russia had previously denied plans to attack Ukraine ahead of the 2022 invasion and often accused others of actions it allegedly intended to carry out itself.

Calling for restraint, Sybiha urged the international community to refrain from reacting to unverified allegations, saying such actions undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts toward peace.

"We call on all states to act responsibly and avoid responding to unverified claims, as this undermines the constructive peace process that has been advancing lately," he said.

Sybiha's remarks come after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that Kyiv carried out a drone attack on the state residence of President Putin in the Novgorod Region overnight on December 29, deploying 91 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as reported by TASS.

According to TASS, Lavrov confirmed that all drones were successfully intercepted and destroyed, with no casualties or property damage reported. (ANI)

