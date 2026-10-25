Ukraine joins NATO’s NSPA partnership

LUXEMBOURG CITY: Ukraine has joined the NATO Support and Procurement Agency's (NSPA) Security Cooperation Support Partnership (SCSP), enabling Ukrainian defence companies to participate in NATO contracts and contribute to shaping the country's defence and industrial requirements, according to a NATO press release.

NATO announced the development on Friday, stating that Ukraine's participation in the partnership would allow its defence industry to access procurement opportunities and benefit from the NSPA's expertise, knowledge and capabilities.

The move is aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defence industrial base while facilitating closer cooperation between Ukrainian companies and NATO Allies amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

To mark the new partnership, the NSPA organised a dedicated Ukraine Industry Day in Kyiv on October 14, bringing together approximately 150 Ukrainian companies, the press release stated.

Commenting on the development, Borsboom said the partnership would connect Ukrainian industry with opportunities for growth while allowing NATO Allies and partners to benefit from Ukraine's battlefield-tested innovation and operational experience.

"This partnership will help deeper connect Ukrainian industry with opportunities to grow, while enabling Allies and partners to learn from Ukraine's battle-tested innovation and operational experience. Our aim is to further strengthen Ukraine's industrial base and bring that expertise into the delivery and sustainment of capabilities," she said.

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Mstyslav Banik described the partnership as an important step in developing cooperation with NATO in defence procurement.

"Ukraine is developing its cooperation with NATO in the field of procurement, and participation in this Partnership offers a unique opportunity to access all the services and capabilities of the NSPA for our needs," Banik said. (ANI)