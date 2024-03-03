Ukraine, Netherlands sign deal on security cooperation

Kiev: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte signed an agreement on security cooperation between the two countries, the presidential press service reported.

The 10-year deal, which is based on the G7 joint declaration of support for Ukraine, was signed in the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

The document stipulates that the Netherlands will provide 2 billion euros (about $2.17 billion) in military aid to Ukraine in 2024, and will continue its support in the future.

Under the deal, the Netherlands undertook a commitment to provide Ukraine with modern military equipment, including air defence means, artillery and armoured vehicles.

Besides, the Netherlands will support Ukraine’s air forces as well as maritime and long-range capabilities.

The Netherlands also reaffirmed its commitment to support Ukraine’s aspirations to join the EU and the NATO.

Last year, the Netherlands provided 1.6 billion euros (about $1.73 billion) in military support for Ukraine. (IANS)

