Ukraine President, EU Commission President hold talks on European support loan

KYIV: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday held talks with President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen on European support loan.

Von der Leyan and Zelenskyy also agreed to move forward actively on a Drone Deal with the European Union and reviewed the details of the prospective security cooperation. In a post on X, he said, "I had an important conversation with President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen today. We discussed the European support loan, including the timeline for the first tranche, which will be allocated to the coproduction of drones. We also agreed to move forward actively on a Drone Deal with the European Union and reviewed the details of this prospective security cooperation."

"We are preparing a plan of steps that will enable the creation of the necessary security infrastructure. I assigned the relevant tasks to Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, and the Office's diplomatic team," he added. (ANI)

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