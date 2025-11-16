Ukraine strikes major Russian oil hub in Novorossiysk

KYIV: Ukraine hit a major oil terminal in the Russian port city of Novorossiysk overnight, sparking a fire and damaging key infrastructure, even as deadly Russian strikes rained down on Kyiv, CNN reported.

The depot, one of Russia's largest oil export facilities, was targeted by Ukrainian forces in an attack acknowledged by officials from both countries that highlights Kyiv's escalating efforts to target a key source of war revenue for Russia.

Ukraine's General Staff said the strike damaged "valuable" infrastructure at both the port and the oil terminal, as well as a launcher from Russia's S-400 air defence system.

Ukrainian weapons were used in the attack on Novorossiysk, including long-range Neptune missiles and various types of strike UAVs, the General Staff added. (ANI)

Also Read: Lavrov says West turned Ukraine into ‘anti-Russia’