Ukraine urges international community to pressurise Russia to end attacks on civilian ships

New Delhi: Amid escalating security threats in the Black Sea region, Ukraine on Monday called on the international community to increase pressure on Russia to end its attacks on civilian shipping.

In a statement, the Ukraine Embassy in India alleged that Russia's attacks in the Black Sea caused civilian casualties among seafarers, maritime pilots and crew members of merchant vessels.

"The Embassy of Ukraine in India firmly believes that threats and risks to civilian navigation arising from Russia’s aggressive actions in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov can be minimised through an immediate response to any preventive warnings regarding the security situation in the region," the Ukraine Embassy in India mentioned.

"Throughout the war, Ukraine has consistently warned its international partners, including senior Indian officials, about the growing threats to civilian navigation arising from Russia's actions in the Black Sea," it added.

The Embassy said that it has taken note of the advisory issued by Indian authorities for Indian ships and foreign-flagged vessels with Indian seafarers transiting or operating in the Black Sea and termed timely and preventive action by competent authorities important for protecting seafarers, ensuring the safety of civilian navigation and strengthening international maritime security in regions where such threats are clearly identified.

The Embassy offered sympathy to the families of the Indian seafarers who lost their lives as a result of the worsening security situation in the Black Sea and expressed hope that Foreign Ministers of India and Ukraine will discuss the current security situation in the Black Sea.

It stated, "The only sustainable way to restore maritime security is to increase international pressure on the Russian Federation to end its attacks on civilian shipping." (IANS)

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