Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky India’s role in ensuring ‘lasting peace’

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his warm wishes on the occasion of Ukraine’s Independence Day, and called on India to play a greater role in fostering peace and diplomacy amid the ongoing war with Russia.

Taking to social media platform X, President Zelensky wrote: “Thank you, Prime Minister @narendramodi, for the warm greetings on Ukraine’s Independence Day. We appreciate India’s dedication to peace and dialogue. Now, as the entire world strives to end this horrible war with dignity and lasting peace, we count on India’s contribution. Every decision that strengthens diplomacy leads to better security not only in Europe, but also in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.”

The Ukrainian leader also posted a letter he received from PM Modi in which the Indian Prime Minister thanked him for his kind message on the occasion of India’s Independence Day. In his letter addressed to Zelensky, PM Modi said: “I thank you for your thoughtful message and kind wishes on the occasion of Independence Day of India.”

PM Modi reciprocated the greetings, extending best wishes to the people of Ukraine on their national day, observed annually on August 24. (IANS)

