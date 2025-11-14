UN calls for immediate aid to earthquake victims in northern Afghanistan

KABUL: The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has called for urgent aid for earthquake victims in northern Afghanistan as hundreds of families remain homeless and vulnerable to freezing temperatures, local media reported on Thursday.

Hundreds of families have lost their homes in the earthquake of 6.3 magnitude that struck Balkh province, killing at least 27 people and injuring nearly 1000 others. Nearly 1,000 homes were destroyed due to the earthquake, leaving many families homeless and exposed to freezing temperatures, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported. OCHA stated that earthquake victims urgently require support to reconstruct their homes and secure shelter to survive the freezing temperatures in the coming months.

Impacted families in Balkh and Samangan provinces have demanded reconstruction of their homes to ensure their safety and basic living conditions as the winter is approaching.

Humanitarian groups have been providing food, blankets and shelter materials to affected families. Officials warned that delays in providing aid to impacted families could further intensify the crisis and increase suffering. (IANS)

Also Read: Death toll rises to 27 with nearly 1,000 injured in northern Afghanistan earthquake